Israeli media reports that a major exchange of fire between Palestinian Militants and Israeli Forces are taking place in Israeli territory.

According to Kann News, "dozens of arab terrorists infiltrated the country's territory"

Palestinian fighters have taken over the police station at Sderot. A shootout is still ongoing.

Mass casualty event reported, a rave musical party near Gaza was stormed by Palestinians, and several party goers have been shot, and are wounded/deadand:

Times of Israel's Emanuel Fabian: Israel Defense Minister Gallant declares an emergency situation within a range of 80 km from the Gaza Strip, allowing the Home Front Command to restrict gatherings.

Israel Defense Forces declare State of War against Palestinian Factions

🇮🇱 Israel Defense Forces on Twitter/X:

"The IDF declares a state of war alert.

— In the last hour, a massive firing of rockets into Israeli territory from Gaza began, and terrorists penetrated into Israeli territory in a number of different locations.

Residents of the south and center are required to be near protected areas, and in the Gaza Strip within a protected area

At this time, the Chief of Staff conducts a situation assessment, and approves plans for the continuation of IDF activities.

Hamas is the sovereign in the Gaza Strip, which is behind this attack, and will bear the results and responsibility for the events"

