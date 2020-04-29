The COVID Plandemic - An Agenda for Rapid Depopulation And Total A.I. Control

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Tyson Foods Takes Out Full-Page Ad: 'The Food Supply Chain is Breaking':
https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare...
Tyson Foods Truck Catches Fire on Missouri Highway:
https://www.fox23.com/news/trending/i...
As Famines of ‘Biblical Proportion’ Loom, Security Council Urged to ‘Act Fast’:
https://news.un.org/en/story/2020/04/...
Case Fatality Rates Rise as Coronavirus Runs Deadly Course:
https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare...
NYC NURSE BLOWS WHISTLE ABOUT CORONA VIRUS HOSPITAL PATIENT TREATMENT:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yyj0d...
Whitney Webb - Security State Using Coronavirus To Implement Orwellian Nightmare:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bGMkS...
Pentagon Briefing on Elimination of the "God Gene" with a Vaccine by Aerial Dispersion:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t77es...
Kissinger: Failure to Establish Post-COVID New World Order ‘Could Eet the World on Fire’:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/kis...
CDC BUSTED LYING & MANIPULATING DATA | #debunkthisfauci
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QINcr...
CDC's Numbers 100% Destroyed by Street Dude With a Piece of Cardboard:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nBAvy...
Dr. Erickson COVID-19 Briefing:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xfLVx...
EX-RUSSIAN INTEL OFFICER: Depopulation agenda is real
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t2vqj...
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://mega.nz/file/iK4XBKbA#tzVBkH7...
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexander Solzenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!