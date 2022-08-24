Inflation Reduction Act 2022: Can They Put The Genie Back In The Bottle?

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Aug 23, 2022 Questions on Protecting Your Wealth with Gold & Silver? Schedule a Strategy Call Here ➡️ https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_vid=HN8232022&month=2022-08

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https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading 🗣 We have entered a new, extremely dangerous phase in this trend cycle with the Fed's fight against inflation and the Inflation Reduction Act now into law. It’s going to get really interesting out there. 🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/inflation-reduction-act-spend-big-now-get-benefits-later/

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