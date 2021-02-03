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Gal Shalev & Dr Andrew Kaufman: The V I R U S has never been isolated!
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81 views • February 03, 2021
Dr Kaufman is awaiting anyone who can prove the isolation of Covid and/or a true sequence of it. He urged everyone to ignore titles of papers and check methods to realize no such study has been produced.
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