Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hidden Spells Of The English Language
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
3334 Subscribers
88 views
Published 20 hours ago

MIRRORED from Only By Choice

26 Aug 2020

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wM6XJVrVT5Q&t=25s&ab_channel=OnlyByChoice

Are you aware of the hidden SPELLS of the English language?

Why do our words even matter?

Words are powerful spells that can LITERALLY change your reality!

 

Keywords
magichiddenspellsenglish language

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket