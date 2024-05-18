MIRRORED from Only By Choice
26 Aug 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wM6XJVrVT5Q&t=25s&ab_channel=OnlyByChoice
Are you aware of the hidden SPELLS of the English language?
Why do our words even matter?
Words are powerful spells that can LITERALLY change your reality!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.