Iran and the Middle East Conflict, an interview with Patrick Henningsen

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
Patrick Henningsen explains how shifting narratives, alleged propaganda, and rising U.S.-Iran tensions could trigger a wider Middle East conflict. He questions official justifications for war and warns of global consequences.
Watch the full interview to understand the deeper context and hidden dynamics.
#Geopolitics #USIran #GlobalConflict #MediaPropaganda #WorldPolitics
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport