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Rudy Giuliani - Trump Team Filing Lawsuits on PA Monday for Violating Federal Law
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2797 views • November 08, 2020
Trump Attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures to discuss the Trump Campaign’s strategy in the coming week.
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Software that ‘Glitched’ in MI, GA, Incorrectly Gave Biden 1000s of Votes, Used in 28 States
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/11/07/software-that-glitched-in-mi-ga-incorrectly-gave-biden-1000s-of-votes-used-in-28-states/
Donald Trump: Joe Biden ‘Has Not Been Certified as Winner’ of Anything
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/11/07/donald-trump-joe-biden-has-not-been-certified-winner-anything/
Rudy told Maria Bartiromo, “There are facts of fraud!” in Pennsylvania.
Rudy explained how Democrats in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia violated federal law. In Pennsylvania alone the Democrats locked the doors from ballot inspectors for several hours while they counted 400,000 votes for Joe Biden.
The Trump campaign is not conceding.
--------------------
Software that ‘Glitched’ in MI, GA, Incorrectly Gave Biden 1000s of Votes, Used in 28 States
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/11/07/software-that-glitched-in-mi-ga-incorrectly-gave-biden-1000s-of-votes-used-in-28-states/
Donald Trump: Joe Biden ‘Has Not Been Certified as Winner’ of Anything
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/11/07/donald-trump-joe-biden-has-not-been-certified-winner-anything/
Rudy told Maria Bartiromo, “There are facts of fraud!” in Pennsylvania.
Rudy explained how Democrats in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia violated federal law. In Pennsylvania alone the Democrats locked the doors from ballot inspectors for several hours while they counted 400,000 votes for Joe Biden.
The Trump campaign is not conceding.
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