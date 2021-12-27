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Canadian Scientist Speaks before the City Council about Human Rights and the Nuremberg Code (with BG subtitles)
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111 views • December 27, 2021
Canadian scientist Gina Gold Speaks before the local City Council about Human Rights and the Nuremberg Code. Date: Sep 2, 2021; Location: Dowson Creek, Canada.
The scientist stresses that the human immune system is a wonderful thing and if you feed it and take care of it propery, it willl keep you healthy.
The scientist stresses that the human immune system is a wonderful thing and if you feed it and take care of it propery, it willl keep you healthy.
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