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La Palma Volcano & New York City Connection? (Get Ready!) [27.11.2021]
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391 views • November 28, 2021
Note: One of my friends there for many years has lived and worked for the US 'Government' and therefore today you have the 'Connections' told me that there (possible) would come a Tzumami at some point... Big special Boms deep under the water... Another Coincidence? - 'There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!'
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Incredible! La Palma tsunami carved in stone 25 years ago!
Please share my videos! This imminent catastrophe will kill millions! We HAVE to get the word out; especially to people that live near the coasts and on the islands in the path of the tsunami!
Thank you all for your support!
Original link https://youtu.be/0zrPJkhJjh0
La Palma #9 WARNING!!
Ruger4Life - 584 subscribers
2,883 views Nov 27, 2021
https://youtu.be/0zrPJkhJjh0
441 views Nov 27, 2021
HeavenBoundTrucker444
718 subscribers
https://youtu.be/o0QYxkqztjs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWTIZrq8FWQVu0IGTEL1kkA
--
Incredible! La Palma tsunami carved in stone 25 years ago!
Please share my videos! This imminent catastrophe will kill millions! We HAVE to get the word out; especially to people that live near the coasts and on the islands in the path of the tsunami!
Thank you all for your support!
Original link https://youtu.be/0zrPJkhJjh0
La Palma #9 WARNING!!
Ruger4Life - 584 subscribers
2,883 views Nov 27, 2021
https://youtu.be/0zrPJkhJjh0
441 views Nov 27, 2021
HeavenBoundTrucker444
718 subscribers
https://youtu.be/o0QYxkqztjs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWTIZrq8FWQVu0IGTEL1kkA
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