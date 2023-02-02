Miles Guo: we must prevent the Chinese people from being implicated in the West’s investigations into the origins of the CCP virus

https://gettr.com/post/p273v1a708f

2/1/2023 Miles Guo: We must remember to prevent the following three things from happening: First, prevent the Chinese people from being implicated in the West’s investigations into the origins of the CCP virus; second, prevent the world economic crisis from leaving you penniless; and third, prevent the upcoming economic crisis from leaving you completely hopeless.

#theCCPvirus #worldeconomiccrisis #takedowntheCCP #hope





2/1/2023 文贵直播：大家一定要记住“三防”：一、防中国人在西方调查中共病毒溯源时受到牵连；二、防世界经济危机导致连吃饭的钱都没有；三、防接下来的经济危机让自己没有任何希望

#中共病毒 #世界经济危机 #灭共 #希望





