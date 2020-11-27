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12 Ton Waterfall Type Hydraulic Winch
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19 views • November 27, 2020
This 12 ton watefall type hydraulic winch has been successfully installed on the boat of our customer.
We design and manufacture a full range of marine winches. Due to the varying needs of ships, standard winches often cannot meet specific requirements. In response, Aicrane can custom design the winch with available options to meet the exact needs of customers.
Learn more:https://winchmachines.com/waterfall-winch/
We design and manufacture a full range of marine winches. Due to the varying needs of ships, standard winches often cannot meet specific requirements. In response, Aicrane can custom design the winch with available options to meet the exact needs of customers.
Learn more:https://winchmachines.com/waterfall-winch/
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