US propaganda machine: Oscars have not disappointed this year 🤡🤮

The American propaganda machine and it's main event the Oscars have not disappointed this year.
It is not even the themes that received the nominations, it's simply bad acting and bad films being rewarded for a political agenda, while ignoring master pieces.
Not surprisingly the film "Emilia Perez" have received harsh criticism in Mexico for its racist and stereotypical portrayal of the Mexican society.