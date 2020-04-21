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WHICH CRIMINALS PROPOGATE COVID-19 LIES?
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158 views • April 21, 2020
WHEN A SURGEON AND FORMER U.S. ARMY MAJOR PUTS HIS CAREER AND LIFE ON THE LINE TO WARN YOU, THEN PLEASE LISTEN UP...
He knows about chemtrails, he knows about vaccine toxicity, he knows about false flags, he knows about the Hippocratic Oath, and he knows about plans for the New World Order.
WHICH CRIMINALS PROPAGATE LIES: Fake Pandemic Numbers As Economy Collapses AND any "5G" Mention Widely Censored. Call to Action: Law Enforcement and retired or active duty military Protectors must remember the oath you took. That's why we rely upon Brighteon.com. Stand up people!
He knows about chemtrails, he knows about vaccine toxicity, he knows about false flags, he knows about the Hippocratic Oath, and he knows about plans for the New World Order.
WHICH CRIMINALS PROPAGATE LIES: Fake Pandemic Numbers As Economy Collapses AND any "5G" Mention Widely Censored. Call to Action: Law Enforcement and retired or active duty military Protectors must remember the oath you took. That's why we rely upon Brighteon.com. Stand up people!
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