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Bumbling Biden: World Shocked by Joe Biden’s Mental State
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548 views • January 21, 2022
The political fallout from President Joe Biden’s two hour press conference Wednesday has world leaders shaking their heads in disbelief, and US Democrats in depression thinking about the 2022 midterm elections.
Nowhere to be found in defense of Joe Biden are the far-left propagandists in the American news media who viciously attacked and smeared President Donald Trump for four years to tear down the Trump Presidency so that Joe Biden could be elected while sitting in his Delaware basement.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/20/22
Nowhere to be found in defense of Joe Biden are the far-left propagandists in the American news media who viciously attacked and smeared President Donald Trump for four years to tear down the Trump Presidency so that Joe Biden could be elected while sitting in his Delaware basement.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/20/22
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