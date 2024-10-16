BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Weekly Catholic Man Spirituality Video: It's Not About The Win, It's About The Team
21 views • 6 months ago

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - https://cmcsmen.net 

In Mark 10:42-44, Jesus teaches that the path to heavenly glory is through sacrifice. Just as James and John were ready to follow Him on the path to Calvary, let us also express our readiness to drink the cup of sufferings He drank and endure the sorrows He endured. He did this for our sake, and we do it for our own growth. Our cross is light compared to His, and His help makes our daily trials bearable. As Christians, how could we grow weary when we have Christ supporting us? Our goal is to preach the Gospel. Great leaders embody servant leadership, where giving of oneself leads to greater gain. Humility is a key characteristic of great leadership, as it's not about the leader, but about the team. Remember, God may use you, but He doesn't need you.


GOSPEL

"You know that those who are recognized as rulers over the Gentiles

lord it over them,

and their great ones make their authority over them felt.

But it shall not be so among you.

Rather, whoever wishes to be great among you will be your servant;

whoever wishes to be first among you will be the slave of all.

For the Son of Man did not come to be served

but to serve and to give his life as a ransom for many."

https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/102024.cfm



