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The Kabbalah Of The Corona Virus
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101 views • March 03, 2020
With all the panic now spreading around the world,
It is appropriate to address this viral outbreak
in light of mystical sources.
Warning! You may not like the conclusions!
DON’T PANIC!
There is no mystical, magical, or religious component
to the Corona virus!
It is a natural illness, like any other.
Therefore, the right Kabbalistic thing to do
Is what all Kabbalah teaches:
Be practical. Be calm. Be realistic.
This short video covers the rational steps necessary
to best safeguard oneself against this illness.
Dealing with the real world in rational, practical ways
is the height of mystical accomplishments!
Don’t panic! Don’t hoard! Don’t “bug-out”!
Just do what needs to be done – this is what we call:
Tikun HaMalkhut (Rectification of this Physical World).
This is what our KosherTorah School teaches
and has taught for over 25 years!
Interested in more?
You know what to do!
Join the KosherTorah School. You are definitely welcome!
If you want to learn with us, then make the investment in our School,
and in yourself.
It will be one of the wisest investments you will ever make.
Come, check out more about us online at www.koshertorah.com. Welcome!
This lesson is offered to you for free.
Please express your appreciation by making a donation here:
https://www.paypal.me/koshertorahschool
Become a patron of the KosherTorah School. Keep up with our live weekly classes.
Don't miss a thing! Become a student of our KosherTorah School.
It is appropriate to address this viral outbreak
in light of mystical sources.
Warning! You may not like the conclusions!
DON’T PANIC!
There is no mystical, magical, or religious component
to the Corona virus!
It is a natural illness, like any other.
Therefore, the right Kabbalistic thing to do
Is what all Kabbalah teaches:
Be practical. Be calm. Be realistic.
This short video covers the rational steps necessary
to best safeguard oneself against this illness.
Dealing with the real world in rational, practical ways
is the height of mystical accomplishments!
Don’t panic! Don’t hoard! Don’t “bug-out”!
Just do what needs to be done – this is what we call:
Tikun HaMalkhut (Rectification of this Physical World).
This is what our KosherTorah School teaches
and has taught for over 25 years!
Interested in more?
You know what to do!
Join the KosherTorah School. You are definitely welcome!
If you want to learn with us, then make the investment in our School,
and in yourself.
It will be one of the wisest investments you will ever make.
Come, check out more about us online at www.koshertorah.com. Welcome!
This lesson is offered to you for free.
Please express your appreciation by making a donation here:
https://www.paypal.me/koshertorahschool
Become a patron of the KosherTorah School. Keep up with our live weekly classes.
Don't miss a thing! Become a student of our KosherTorah School.
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