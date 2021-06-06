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“Vaccine Envy” – The Latest Mind Control Propaganda Put Out By The Mockingbird Media
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111 views • June 06, 2021
Men are called not to envy one another, but live in the fear of the LORD (Proverbs 23:17). While many would think envy would lie with a lifestyle, owned property or even a person's lot in life, it can also be directed at other things and the corporate-owned, Mockingbird media is putting into play its "vaccine envy" campaign in an attempt to get you to take the experimental gene-altering injection for fear of the non-proven CONvid-1984.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/vaccine-envy-the-latest-mind-control-propaganda-put-out-by-the-mockingbird-media/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/vaccine-envy-the-latest-mind-control-propaganda-put-out-by-the-mockingbird-media/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
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Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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