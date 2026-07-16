Gavin Newsom’s FBI Problem: The Wiretap, Guilty Plea & Money Trail

Gavin Newsom says the federal investigation surrounding his political inner circle is a Trump-driven political hit job. But the timeline tells a very different story.

In this episode of Left Coast News, we examine the origins of the federal investigation, the role of California whistleblowers, FBI wiretaps, the guilty plea involving Newsom’s former chief of staff Dana Williamson, and the growing scrutiny surrounding millions of dollars in behested payments connected to Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s nonprofit.

Did Washington manufacture a political prosecution, or did the Trump administration inherit an investigation that was already well underway? We follow the timeline, the money, and the federal case to separate political spin from the documented paper trail.

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