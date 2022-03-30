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Russia Receives Written Proposals from Ukraine Following Talks in Turkey. What's on the Table. Russia's Demands. Today by RT 033022
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171 views • March 30, 2022
According to Medinsky, Kiev has expressed its readiness to implement Russia's demands. The terms of the agreement include the ruling out of joining NATO, the refusal of nuclear weapons, and an obligation to conduct troop exercises only with the consent of the guarantor states.
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