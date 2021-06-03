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Note to My "Liberal" Friends: Freedom is Not Racist - Totalitarianism Won't Keep You Safe
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0 view • June 03, 2021
I believe that government is inevitable. Someone or some group will always rise to power. Should we allow that to happen randomly? Or should we create a government ourselves and include checks and balances, oversight and accountability to keep that government from exerting too much power?
Wait, didn't we try that already?
As an old-school "liberal," I've wanted freedom for everyone, regardless or race, gender or class status. What the @#$Q# has happened to the so-called "liberals" who now are advocating for a frightening totalitarian and authoritarian system? What happened to rebellion against authority? To lamenting the stranglehold big businesses have over our government, our media sources, our educational system, even our religious institutions?
#weainthavingit #rfkjr #naomiwolf
Wait, didn't we try that already?
As an old-school "liberal," I've wanted freedom for everyone, regardless or race, gender or class status. What the @#$Q# has happened to the so-called "liberals" who now are advocating for a frightening totalitarian and authoritarian system? What happened to rebellion against authority? To lamenting the stranglehold big businesses have over our government, our media sources, our educational system, even our religious institutions?
#weainthavingit #rfkjr #naomiwolf
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