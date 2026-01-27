General Gerasimov inspected the "West" grouping in the Special Military Operation zone.

The main statements of the Chief of the General Staff:

➡️ Russian troops continue to advance on all fronts.

➡️ Since the beginning of January 2026, the Russian Armed Forces have liberated 17 populated areas and taken control of more than 500 square kilometers of territory.

➡️The "West" grouping liberated Kupyansk-Uzlovoy, and a check and clearance of city quarters is underway.

➡️The First Tank Army on the eastern bank of the Oskol River continues to destroy the encircled enemy formations.

➡️ The "Dnepr" grouping liberated Novoyakovlevka.

➡️ The "North" grouping is expanding the security zone in the border areas of the Sumy and Kharkov regions, and has liberated 4 populated areas over the past month.

➡️ The troops of the "South" grouping are actively advancing westward towards Slavyansk, and are destroying the enemy in Konstantinovka.

➡️ The "Center" grouping is advancing on the Dobropolsk direction, and street battles are ongoing in Grishino, Novy Donbass, and Belitsky.

➡️ In January, the "East" grouping took control of 4 populated areas in the Dnepropetrovsk and eastern Zaporozhye regions.

➡️ The "Dnepr" grouping is advancing towards Zaporozhye, with its forward units located 12-14 km from the city's outskirts. In January, four populated areas were taken under control.

➡️ The "West" grouping continues active offensive operations on a wide front.