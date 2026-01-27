© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
General Gerasimov inspected the "West" grouping in the Special Military Operation zone.
The main statements of the Chief of the General Staff:
➡️ Russian troops continue to advance on all fronts.
➡️ Since the beginning of January 2026, the Russian Armed Forces have liberated 17 populated areas and taken control of more than 500 square kilometers of territory.
➡️The "West" grouping liberated Kupyansk-Uzlovoy, and a check and clearance of city quarters is underway.
➡️The First Tank Army on the eastern bank of the Oskol River continues to destroy the encircled enemy formations.
➡️ The "Dnepr" grouping liberated Novoyakovlevka.
➡️ The "North" grouping is expanding the security zone in the border areas of the Sumy and Kharkov regions, and has liberated 4 populated areas over the past month.
➡️ The troops of the "South" grouping are actively advancing westward towards Slavyansk, and are destroying the enemy in Konstantinovka.
➡️ The "Center" grouping is advancing on the Dobropolsk direction, and street battles are ongoing in Grishino, Novy Donbass, and Belitsky.
➡️ In January, the "East" grouping took control of 4 populated areas in the Dnepropetrovsk and eastern Zaporozhye regions.
➡️ The "Dnepr" grouping is advancing towards Zaporozhye, with its forward units located 12-14 km from the city's outskirts. In January, four populated areas were taken under control.
➡️ The "West" grouping continues active offensive operations on a wide front.