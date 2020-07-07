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"ASCENSION" -- IS IT REAL? HOW DO WE KNOW?
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154 views • July 07, 2020
Sources:
--https://www.amazon.com/Right-Use-Will-Evolving-Emotional/dp/1929113005/ Right Use of Will, Healing the Emotional Body, Ceanne DeRohan
--https://www.amazon.com/Voyagers-II-Secrets-Covenant-Translations/dp/1893183254/ VOYAGERS II, Ashayana Dean
--https://youtu.be/xW0ER-DtW_o ... lOST BOOK OF Enki, Sumerian Tablets, Sitchin and
--https://youtu.be/-3AeoO2ZtHM ... Annunaki DUMBs' STATUS UPDATE,
... References also: Oahspe, Urantia Book, Sumerian Cuneiform Tablets (Sitchin) all tell the same story, Universe HIERARCHY,
Competition-conflict
... So LONG AS "trade treaties" (Greada, TauIX, etc) frame commerce as ABOVE HUMAN RIGHTS, so long as human BEINGS are LEGAL chattel consumable products under Maritime-Admiralty statutes, with names in ALL CAPS, we will make NO progress.
--https://www.amazon.com/Right-Use-Will-Evolving-Emotional/dp/1929113005/ Right Use of Will, Healing the Emotional Body, Ceanne DeRohan
--https://www.amazon.com/Voyagers-II-Secrets-Covenant-Translations/dp/1893183254/ VOYAGERS II, Ashayana Dean
--https://youtu.be/xW0ER-DtW_o ... lOST BOOK OF Enki, Sumerian Tablets, Sitchin and
--https://youtu.be/-3AeoO2ZtHM ... Annunaki DUMBs' STATUS UPDATE,
... References also: Oahspe, Urantia Book, Sumerian Cuneiform Tablets (Sitchin) all tell the same story, Universe HIERARCHY,
Competition-conflict
... So LONG AS "trade treaties" (Greada, TauIX, etc) frame commerce as ABOVE HUMAN RIGHTS, so long as human BEINGS are LEGAL chattel consumable products under Maritime-Admiralty statutes, with names in ALL CAPS, we will make NO progress.
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