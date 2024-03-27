Create New Account
Air Force General: "Compromised Biden Leading U.S. to Disaster"
The Appearance
Published 21 hours ago

MAILBAG SHOW 3.26.2024


CONTAINER SHIP BRINGS DOWN BALTIMORE BRIDGE

https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/transportation/container-ship-slams-baltimore-bridge-causing-it-collapse-and-send


HAS TUGBOAT BUDGET CUT RESULTED IN BALTIMORE BRIDGE ACCIDENT?

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/industry-insiders-fedgov-cut-tugboat-budget-40-could-have-prevented-baltimore-ship-bridge-catastrophe


AF GENERAL: "COMPROMISED OBIDEN LEADING U.S. TO DISASTER"

https://www.wnd.com/2024/03/compromised-biden-leading-u-s-disaster-says-air-force-general/


JUSTICE DEPT LAUNCHES NATIONAL EXTREME RISK PROTECTION ORDER CENTER

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-launches-national-extreme-risk-protection-order-resource-center


NATIONAL RED FLAG INITIATIVE

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/doj-announces-national-red-flag-initiative-check-if-your-state-is-one-of-the-21-involved/ar-BB1kv0tj


CANADA SOCIAL CREDIT CITIZEN BANK ACCOUNT SCORES

https://www.naturalnews.com/2024-03-20-canada-social-credit-citizen-bank-account-scores.html


SPACE WEATHER WARNING

https://mycharisma.com/propheticrevival/caution-space-weather-warning-follows-solar-explosion/


