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The Armor of God - Ohio Brett
Liberty Monks Podcast
Liberty Monks Podcast
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6 views • August 02, 2022

The contagiously energetic host of Brighteon TV's Ohio Brett show, Brett Bohl asks a simple question.  Are you on Team Jesus or Team Lucifer?  His personal crusade to hit all 50 states in one year is coming to a dramatic conclusion.  Armor up because it is time to take action!

Host of the Ohio Brett Show on Brighteon TV Brett Bohl aka Ohio Brett is a native of Ohio, Former University of Toledo Defensive back, Coached by Nick Saban and Gary Pinkel, Award Winning Sales professional, CO-author of the book "Getting to Thanksgiving", National speaker for 18 years, Co-counder of The Christian Revolution.net.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy