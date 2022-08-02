The Armor of God - Ohio Brett

The contagiously energetic host of Brighteon TV's Ohio Brett show, Brett Bohl asks a simple question. Are you on Team Jesus or Team Lucifer? His personal crusade to hit all 50 states in one year is coming to a dramatic conclusion. Armor up because it is time to take action!

Host of the Ohio Brett Show on Brighteon TV Brett Bohl aka Ohio Brett is a native of Ohio, Former University of Toledo Defensive back, Coached by Nick Saban and Gary Pinkel, Award Winning Sales professional, CO-author of the book "Getting to Thanksgiving", National speaker for 18 years, Co-counder of The Christian Revolution.net.

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