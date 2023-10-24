Gaza Fights For Freedom | Directed by Abby Martin (2019)

This debut feature film by journalist Abby Martin began while reporting in Palestine, where she was denied entry into Gaza by the Israeli government on the accusation she was a “propagandist.” So Abby connected with a team of journalists in Gaza to produce the film through the blockaded border. It is a documentary about the historic Great March Of Return protests, which occurred every week from March 2018 until December 2019, but covers so much more.

It tells the story of Gaza past and present, showing rare archival footage that explains the history never acknowledged by mass media. You hear from victims of the ongoing massacre, including journalists, medics and the family of internationally-acclaimed paramedic, Razan al-Najjar. At its core, ‘Gaza Fights For Freedom’ is a thorough indictment of the Israeli military for war crimes with exclusive documentary evidence and a stunning cinematic portrayal of Palestinians' heroic resistance.

Directed, Written & Narrated by Abby Martin

Written & Produced by Mike Prysner

Lead Editor: Taylor Gill

Original Score: Anahedron (John Prysner)

Camera Operators: Asmaa Attia Hamad & Moaz Mousa

Field Producers: Abdulkareem Ajjour & Yousef Abd Al-Rahman Ghaben

Research Assistant: Tara Stone

Motion Graphics: Ali Reza Yazdanian

Translations: Nour Elborno, Sara Abusheikh, Omar Abusheikh

Sound Editor & Re-Recording Mixer: Ben Huff

