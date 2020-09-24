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Receptive and Open Minds Are required for this 3 part lecture in some secret truths, pt 1
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186 views • September 24, 2020
What do you know? Really know from your gut and not from special books that are written for you to believe and written to control you true intellect? Just what do you really know from digging in the dirt and going beyond the Books written to educate you? I am willing to share some things with you if you're ready to listen?
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