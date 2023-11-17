The Clock is Ticking For Big Pharma As Courts Rule For Victims

Visit: https://thefronline.army

As the ugliness of lies & propaganda turns to what looks like panic from the Deep State, the courts begin the rulings. AstraZeneca is the first to take the legal barrage as its victims file complaints in the hundreds. In the mean time the W.H.O. refuse to recognise the rulings and plough on with their totalitarian ‘Pandemic Treaty’ plan. The clock is ticking on Big Pharma and we’re ready for the fight!





