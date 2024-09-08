BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
REPO ❌ NO GO
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
97 views • 8 months ago

VfB gets to tell a hometown story!


So...Slappy Ass gets caught slipping by the mean ol' tow truck guy


Ol' Slappy Ass decides, 'well, if I can't habs muh truk, no one can', jumps in the cab and peels off like a nitwit out of hell, pulling a GTA IRL [technically, it was no longer his vehicle - any armchair ambulance chasers want to debate the point...but VfB digresses] and smashes the heck out of a bunch of vehicles along the way


Slappy Ass then DUMPS THE BLOODY TRUCK IN THE MIDDLE OF THE STREET, and having seen multiple versions of this video, for at least a full minute, the thought of, 'did I err?' never crossed his bugwit mind


Source: https://x.com/Soulful1865/status/1832470746821443593


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: http://giphy.com/gifs/fail-truck-tow-2mas6tS93uY8/tile

Keywords
gtabrooklynrepoepic failmulti pronged attack
