‘Not in a good place’: Joe Biden behind amid 2024 presidential election
John Zogby Strategies founder John Zogby says Joe Biden is not in a good place as “his message is not getting through” ahead of the 2024 presidential election. “I haven’t seen one published poll in the states or nationwide … where Joe Biden is where he needs to be,” Mr Zogby told Sky News host James Morrow. “He’s behind in every one of the battleground states with the exception of one where he is up by two points. “The election is not today, but Joe Biden is not in good shape heading into 2024. “It’s compounded then by the problem that even where there appears to be objective good news … the message that he’s trying to get through is not getting through.”


Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates




current eventsnewspolitics

