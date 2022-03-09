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Prophetic word for Great Britain
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21 views • March 09, 2022
This is not my video I am just sharing for encouragement. Pray, discern.
God is shaking all that can be shaken, in heaven and on earth. In churches and in lives so only that which is of God will stand.
God is shaking all that can be shaken, in heaven and on earth. In churches and in lives so only that which is of God will stand.
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