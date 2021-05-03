CCP Puppet Joe Biden is this normal? Please respond in the comment section I want to hear your opinion

Knowing what we have learned , unless that’s an actor it’s normal but if it’s the real joeGina maybe he has become anew thruChrist but if not the past only confirms the present . It’s not weird if the man was normal but until he have confirmation that these crimes we have been told and scene are accurate and confirmed , this isn’t as far kreepy as the things we all have seen in the past which was hands in CHILDRENS areas that revealed inappropriate touching and uncomfortable reactions from young children . Please let truth poor out so no more child or human is a victim to these unstable people who have zero care for even themselves but to gather more gluttonous power greed and highs by crime . There is no limits with the minds of this maphia they hate God Enjoy the hazing and hatin of humans by destroying making humans sick with there cryptic games 4 payouts and the jokes at us for ignorance they call stoopid cattle . Please pray Godspeed Justice and liberty from the vipers the King of kings King Jesus Christ spoke of in the temple .pleAse please please This heart of mine is the heart of a lion but it is painful with all my might trying to wake the algorithm that has been literally programmed biofeedback frequency they darpa WiFi the phones and DNA heretiaray sites in the hammer and China computers they the frequency and up address to control and mesmermise like the movie Hansel Gretel exactly best way to describe it is controlling the bio frequency of the flesh soul spirit blood dna and brain waves , help me stop this freeze and dulldrum of the electronic hold they have on the people that carelessly Innocent to the tricks like the gaming giving dna and etc... help me shake the sleep from walking to the cliff blindly and slipping off . Please help me help them wake up