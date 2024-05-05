Neil Oliver with leading oncologist explaining the COVID vaccine connection to spike in cancer cases

GB News - Is the COVID vaccine responsible for the spike in cancer cases? Dr Angus Dalgliesh, Oncology Professor: 'I was able to show [cancer] relapses started around 3 weeks to 3 months of their booster vaccine. It's association, it doesn’t mean it’s causal, and I’d be first to say that’.
One of the UK’s leading oncologists finally getting a mainstream platform 👏
https://x.com/GBNEWS/status/1787187505030406152
