Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Neil Oliver with leading oncologist explaining the COVID vaccine connection to spike in cancer cases
Published 13 hours ago

GB News - Is the COVID vaccine responsible for the spike in cancer cases? Dr Angus Dalgliesh, Oncology Professor: 'I was able to show [cancer] relapses started around 3 weeks to 3 months of their booster vaccine. It's association, it doesn’t mean it’s causal, and I’d be first to say that’.


One of the UK’s leading oncologists finally getting a mainstream platform 👏


https://x.com/GBNEWS/status/1787187505030406152



Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

