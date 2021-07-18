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THE USURPER'S DOWNFALL IS COMING - REINER FUELLMICH LESLIE MANOOKIAN, GEORGE WENTZ
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THE USURPER'S DOWNFALL IS COMING - REINER FUELLMICH LESLIE MANOOKIAN, GEORGE WENTZ
Leslie Manookian https://healthfreedomdefense.org/ Health Freedom Defense Fund (HFDF) seeks to ameliorate health injustice through education and advocacy. We aid families and individuals whose health rights have been infringed and support legal challenges to unjust laws that undermine our health and freedoms. If your rights have been infringed, we may be able to help.
https://greatergoodmovie.org/video/vaccine-beat-5-censorship/
When you think of the Nazis do you think of liberty or tyranny?
When you think of book burning do you think of freedom or oppression?
Anyone who understands a little about history knows that when regimes resort to book burning and censorship, they probably have something to hide.
While it might surprise you, powerful corporations are censoring free speech right here in the US.
I made an award-winning documentary on vaccines called The Greater Good and it’s been on Amazon Prime for nearly 4 years but has now been taken down. It’s been taken down because US Congressman Adam Schiff wrote a letter to several tech giants asking them to censor any vaccine-related material that challenges the official view of federal health agencies. Schiff has received over $600,000 from the health care industry and now he’s using his power to stifle those who question them. How is this legal?
Our film is 100% supported by peer-reviewed science and was scientifically vetted by two renowned experts. But according to Schiff, Amazon, Facebook, and Google that doesn’t matter...
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George R. Wentz, Jr. Partner, The Davillier Law Group https://www.davillierlawgroup.com/our-professionals/george-r-wentz-jr/
George R. Wentz, Jr. is a partner with the Davillier Law Group in New Orleans, Louisiana. Mr. Wentz received his Bachelor of Sciences degree, magna cum laude, from the University of Delaware, where he was also a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He received his Juris Doctorate degree from Georgetown University Law Center, cum laude, in 1983. Mr. Wentz also served as the Administrative Editor of the Georgetown International Law Journal. Mr. Wentz was appointed to the Office of Policy Development of the Federal Trade Commission by President Ronald Reagan, where he analyzed the economic impact of trade laws and regulations, and developed and proposed legislative and regulatory approaches to enhance efficiency...
The Usurper's Downfall Is Coming - Reiner Fuellmich Leslie Manookian, George Wentz
Leslie Manookian https://healthfreedomdefense.org/ Health Freedom Defense Fund (HFDF) seeks to ameliorate health injustice through education and advocacy. We aid families and individuals whose health rights have been infringed and support legal challenges to unjust laws that undermine our health and freedoms. If your rights have been infringed, we may be able to help.
https://greatergoodmovie.org/video/vaccine-beat-5-censorship/
When you think of the Nazis do you think of liberty or tyranny?
When you think of book burning do you think of freedom or oppression?
Anyone who understands a little about history knows that when regimes resort to book burning and censorship, they probably have something to hide.
While it might surprise you, powerful corporations are censoring free speech right here in the US.
I made an award-winning documentary on vaccines called The Greater Good and it’s been on Amazon Prime for nearly 4 years but has now been taken down. It’s been taken down because US Congressman Adam Schiff wrote a letter to several tech giants asking them to censor any vaccine-related material that challenges the official view of federal health agencies. Schiff has received over $600,000 from the health care industry and now he’s using his power to stifle those who question them. How is this legal?
Our film is 100% supported by peer-reviewed science and was scientifically vetted by two renowned experts. But according to Schiff, Amazon, Facebook, and Google that doesn’t matter...
------ ------
George R. Wentz, Jr. Partner, The Davillier Law Group https://www.davillierlawgroup.com/our-professionals/george-r-wentz-jr/
George R. Wentz, Jr. is a partner with the Davillier Law Group in New Orleans, Louisiana. Mr. Wentz received his Bachelor of Sciences degree, magna cum laude, from the University of Delaware, where he was also a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He received his Juris Doctorate degree from Georgetown University Law Center, cum laude, in 1983. Mr. Wentz also served as the Administrative Editor of the Georgetown International Law Journal. Mr. Wentz was appointed to the Office of Policy Development of the Federal Trade Commission by President Ronald Reagan, where he analyzed the economic impact of trade laws and regulations, and developed and proposed legislative and regulatory approaches to enhance efficiency...
The Usurper's Downfall Is Coming - Reiner Fuellmich Leslie Manookian, George Wentz
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