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Nurse experiencing full body convulsions after receiving COVID vaccine from Moderna.
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513 views • January 17, 2021
In this 4-minute video, Shawn Skelton explains she has worked as a CNA for 25 years. On January 4, she received the COVID vaccine from Moderna. The next day, she developed mild flu-like symptoms. By the next day, Jan 6, her tongue began to spasm out of control. By Thursday, Jan 7, she started experiencing full body convulsions.
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