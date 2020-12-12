WHY I THINK WW3 HAS BEGUN

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pressfortruth
PRESS FOR TRUTH BANNED ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/
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World War Three has been launched and the masses are clueless that they are the enemy. There is an agenda to form a one world government and the powers that ought not to be are currently doing everything in their power to insure they achieve that goal. They’ve learned their lessons with the first two world wars and have since shifted strategies for a more stealthy approach. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth explains why he believes that the world has been forced into a third world war and most importantly what you need to do to protect yourself and your family from the coming calamities.
Stay Up To Date With Dan Dicks of Press For Truth HERE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/
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Sources:
https://www.health.com/condition/infectious-diseases/coronavirus/covid-vaccine-bells-palsy
https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronavirus/canada-to-implement-its-first-national-vaccine-injury-compensation-program-1.5226609
https://traptown.com/canada/canada/canadians-risk-fines-personal-liability-if-gathering-over-the-holidays-lawyer-says/
https://www.680news.com/2020/12/08/ford-government-to-provide-proof-of-covid19-vaccination-restrictions-ontario/
https://www.witf.org/2020/12/10/the-perfect-storm-how-coronavirus-spread-vaccine-misinformation-to-the-mainstream/
https://qoshe.com/haaretz/david-rosenberg/sorry-a-vaccine-isn-t-quite-the-light-at-the-en/93726407
https://ca.news.yahoo.com/covid-19-vaccine-skip-consequences-140328476.html
https://atlantic.ctvnews.ca/small-newfoundland-towns-lean-on-each-other-during-covid-19-lockdowns-1.5225359
https://ottawa.citynews.ca/local-news/time-to-start-fighting-anti-vaccine-information-university-of-ottawa-researcher-3171719
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/opinion/article-canada-needs-to-prepare-for-rare-but-serious-health-problems-resulting/