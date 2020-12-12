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WHY I THINK WW3 HAS BEGUN
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886 views • December 12, 2020
Press For Truth

pressfortruth



PRESS FOR TRUTH BANNED ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/
DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
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Operation Save The Press (For Truth)! ➜ https://gogetfunding.com/operationsavethepress/
World War Three has been launched and the masses are clueless that they are the enemy. There is an agenda to form a one world government and the powers that ought not to be are currently doing everything in their power to insure they achieve that goal. They’ve learned their lessons with the first two world wars and have since shifted strategies for a more stealthy approach. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth explains why he believes that the world has been forced into a third world war and most importantly what you need to do to protect yourself and your family from the coming calamities.

Stay Up To Date With Dan Dicks of Press For Truth HERE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/

SUBSCRIBE:
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
LBRY ➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
DLIVE ➜ https://dlive.tv/PressForTruth
HIVE ➜ https://hive.blog/@pressfortruth
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth

SUPPORT:
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH
Bitcoin ➜ 13oNiHUNGn9vdfv7MT5kjwe7np9bwf5ccv
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

FOLLOW:
PARLER ➜ https://parler.com/profile/DanDicksPFT/posts
INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
TWITTER ➜ http://twitter.com/#!/DanDicksPFT
TWITTER ➜ https://twitter.com/PressForTruth
POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8

Sources:

https://www.health.com/condition/infectious-diseases/coronavirus/covid-vaccine-bells-palsy

https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronavirus/canada-to-implement-its-first-national-vaccine-injury-compensation-program-1.5226609

https://traptown.com/canada/canada/canadians-risk-fines-personal-liability-if-gathering-over-the-holidays-lawyer-says/

https://www.680news.com/2020/12/08/ford-government-to-provide-proof-of-covid19-vaccination-restrictions-ontario/

https://www.witf.org/2020/12/10/the-perfect-storm-how-coronavirus-spread-vaccine-misinformation-to-the-mainstream/

https://qoshe.com/haaretz/david-rosenberg/sorry-a-vaccine-isn-t-quite-the-light-at-the-en/93726407

https://ca.news.yahoo.com/covid-19-vaccine-skip-consequences-140328476.html

https://atlantic.ctvnews.ca/small-newfoundland-towns-lean-on-each-other-during-covid-19-lockdowns-1.5225359

https://ottawa.citynews.ca/local-news/time-to-start-fighting-anti-vaccine-information-university-of-ottawa-researcher-3171719

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/opinion/article-canada-needs-to-prepare-for-rare-but-serious-health-problems-resulting/
Keywords
vaccineunreligionnwocanadawhotestone world governmentpress for truthcasespressfortruthnational vaccine injurycompensation program
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