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Animated No Agenda - Future Children, We Knew it was Fake! [Banned from YouTube]
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45 views • November 05, 2020
Originally published on YT Oct 31, 2020. . .banned Nov 3, 2020
From Episode 1290 of the No Agenda Show with Adam Curry and John C Dvorak.
You can give Value for Value in two ways, explained here: http://anav4v.com
Episode link: https://www.noagendashow.net/listen/1290
Fauci interview: https://youtu.be/a_Vy6fgaBPE
CDC Report (which has been updated since the OAN report as played on the show, but it still VERY relevant) : https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm
Listen live every Thursday and Sunday at 12p EST / 5p UTC or subscribe via your favorite podcast app. http://noagendashow.com
From Episode 1290 of the No Agenda Show with Adam Curry and John C Dvorak.
You can give Value for Value in two ways, explained here: http://anav4v.com
Episode link: https://www.noagendashow.net/listen/1290
Fauci interview: https://youtu.be/a_Vy6fgaBPE
CDC Report (which has been updated since the OAN report as played on the show, but it still VERY relevant) : https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm
Listen live every Thursday and Sunday at 12p EST / 5p UTC or subscribe via your favorite podcast app. http://noagendashow.com
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