Dog miraculously rescued after 90m fall
21 views
High Hopes
Published Sunday |
RT


June 16, 2023


A lucky German shepherd dog was rescued by the Coast Guard after falling off a 90-meter cliff onto an Oregon beach. The dog was walking with her owner in Ecola State Park when she slipped and took a tumble off the cliff, but, miraculously, she survived. Slight problem: the beach she landed on was only accessible by falling off said cliff.


Enter the Coast Guard air rescue squad. A rescuer dangled off an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and descended onto the beach, scrambled up the harsh rocky shoreline, scooped up the dog and brought her back, in a dramatic rescue captured on what appears to be a 90s camcorder. The very good girl was reunited with her owner and taken to the vet. Despite the significant fall, the dog was in remarkably good health and is expected to make a full recovery.


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ujxnd-dog-miraculously-rescued-after-90m-fall.html

miracledogrtcoast guardfallrescuedgerman shepherd90 meters

