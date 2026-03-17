Freeing Nikiforivka and reaching Kriva Luka — Rybar's analysis📝

Russian forces conducted offensive operations in February across several sectors of the Slavyansk direction. On the northern flank, fighting developed near Reznikivka, while to the south assault troops sought to capture Holubivka.

➡️Throughout February and the first half of March, Russian forces cleared strongpoints in the vicinity of Reznikivka. By March 8, they managed to fully clear the "pocket" near the settlement and also push the enemy back from the heights near Kriva Luka.

➡️Meanwhile, assault troops continued to advance rapidly on the southern flank along the M-03 highway. Fighters freed Nikiforivka and entered the territory of Lipivka, Dibrova, and Fedorivka Druga, preparing a bridgehead for attacks on Rai-Aleksandrivka from the south.

➡️Simultaneously, Russian forces advanced southwest of the road, occupying new strongpoints. At the end of February, the Russian Armed Forces freed Mynkivka, then consolidated on the outskirts of Holubivka and engaged in fighting for Pryvillia.

📌 Currently, Russian assault groups are clearing the last major defensive nodes in the Lipivka area. Capturing the forest massif located there will allow the Russian Armed Forces to accumulate personnel close to the borders of Rai-Aleksandrivka and soon begin fighting for its outskirts. Thus, the Southern Group of Forces will be able to launch an assault on positions near the last major road hub under enemy control east of the Seversky Donets-Donbas Canal.