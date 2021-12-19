Insights into what's happening across the world and what to expect next

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212 views • December 19, 2021
Courage and strength are important, but political action and protests need strong spiritual backup. We need not be naïve. Christ is the solution. Thank you for sharing this video -- bentza.com.
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