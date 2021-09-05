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This should be a RAP!
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20 views • September 05, 2021
I was sent this and the person who sent it didn't know who this brilliant Spoken Word artist is. Such an honest and authentic performer.
If you do know who he is please let me know so I can give him credit and get video going viral and so we can support him.
If you do know who he is please let me know so I can give him credit and get video going viral and so we can support him.
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