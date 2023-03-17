Let's talk about eating wild grass

The cool rainy months bring forth lots of young tender grasses. In the southwest of the U.S. the hillsides and valleys turn green with young grass sprouts during the winter and spring rains, even in some areas of the deserts. During a camping trip at Catalina State Park in Arizona I had the priviledge to eat wild, fresh, green grasses daily. Grass is an excellent source of chlorophyll and essential vitamins and minerals. Grass that grows in the earth and receives natural sunlight is far richer in nutrients than grasses grown in trays under artificial lighting for the purpose of juicing. If you think you may want to start adding grass to your diet or just want to store away the knowledge for a hiking adventure or survival situation, then watch and enjoy this video.

