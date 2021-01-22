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The Ten Stages of Genocide ( HAPPENING GLOBAL RIGHT NOW )
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31 views • January 22, 2021
The Ten Stages of Genocide ( HAPPENING GLOBAL RIGHT NOW )
Examining the “10 Stages of Genocide” created by the American genocide scholar Gregory H Stanton, we come to see the horrific conditions from the past dictatorships reflected right in front of our faces. We are on a path to global genocide.
CREDITS , https://lbry.tv/@hennamaria:3
QUOTE ,, The idea of telling the story of the Armenian genocide - or, really, any other genocide - and repeating those stories is really important. I also think it's important to always be exposing the warning signs for what was leading up to it. Those tend to always be the same. Chris Cornell
Examining the “10 Stages of Genocide” created by the American genocide scholar Gregory H Stanton, we come to see the horrific conditions from the past dictatorships reflected right in front of our faces. We are on a path to global genocide.
CREDITS , https://lbry.tv/@hennamaria:3
QUOTE ,, The idea of telling the story of the Armenian genocide - or, really, any other genocide - and repeating those stories is really important. I also think it's important to always be exposing the warning signs for what was leading up to it. Those tend to always be the same. Chris Cornell
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