Israel Final Found a Tunnel... That it Built.
Published 13 hours ago

SyrianGirlpartisan

Nov 24, 2023
The IDF finally dig up the tunnel they built in 1983. SUBSCRIBE! Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/syriangirl Bitcoin or Paypal : https://syriangirlpartisan.blogspot.com/p/donate.html  Twitter: @Partisangirl BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/vYvBPd0kFqLa/

https://ko-fi.com/syriangirl Follow me on facebook: https://www.facebook.com/partisangirl and https://www.facebook.com/SyrianPartis...

childrenbabiesisraelpalestinegenocidefinalwar crimesgazanatenyahual shifa hospitalfound a tunnelthat it builtsyriangirlpartisan

