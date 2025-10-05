BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Time For War Is Now
Fritz Berggren
Fritz Berggren
46 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
85 views • 1 day ago

The long introduction explains that Jesus Christ is fully the God of Adam and Eve, Moses, the Patriarchs and the Prophets. When the disciples saw Jesus, they saw the Father. Jesus Christ is the origin and source of all things (the Alpha) and the purpose and destiny (the Omega) of all things -- the Creator.

And then I explain that there is a time for war, and hate, and that time is now.
Englishmen must understand this time of war and must understand that Starmer is an agent of Satan seeking the genocide of the Christian English.

Fritz Berggren, PhD

www.bloodandfaith.com

www.x.com/bloodandfaith

www.gab.com/cybertext


Keywords
christianwarhate
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy