Time For War Is Now

The long introduction explains that Jesus Christ is fully the God of Adam and Eve, Moses, the Patriarchs and the Prophets. When the disciples saw Jesus, they saw the Father. Jesus Christ is the origin and source of all things (the Alpha) and the purpose and destiny (the Omega) of all things -- the Creator.

And then I explain that there is a time for war, and hate, and that time is now.

Englishmen must understand this time of war and must understand that Starmer is an agent of Satan seeking the genocide of the Christian English.

Fritz Berggren, PhD

www.bloodandfaith.com

www.x.com/bloodandfaith

www.gab.com/cybertext



