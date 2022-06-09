Ep. 717 – Nation’s Top Universities Raise Tuition As Recession Looms & Inflation Spikes

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🚨We start this episode on the college campus, as the top-rated universities in the country are looking to cash in post-COVID, by raising tuition, despite an impending recession and falling enrollment numbers.
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