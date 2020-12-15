Hidden Story Of The U.S. (part.2)

A general explanation of how money is a tool and not an enslaver.

What money is and should be in contrast to what it is today. The story of the first central bank,

The American Revolution:

*Andrew Jackson

*Abraham Lincoln,

then the system we have today and the very easy solution. Remember, the life force of the enemy is fractional reserve banking and is the real thing to stomp out.

*Part 1: https://www.brighteon.com/8847c2a3-bd37-453c-a636-29deccedf65a