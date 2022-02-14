CAFÉ ST. GEORGE - THE CONVOY VS THE TYRANNY - FEB 13, 2022

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Please join us for a little refuge from the cold. We chat about the convoy, share some video clips we found, and more. Please visit the website here https://amazingpolly.net/ for a selection of articles, videos and a catalog of Polly's work. We hope you'll enjoy! (And yes I put the wrong date on the graphic.)