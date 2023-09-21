Create New Account
NWO: Paul Harvey's 'If I were the devil' warning is coming to pass
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

A powerful warning message by Paul Harvey originally broadcasted in 1965. It’s a strong warning about what would happen in the end times in western nations, primarily the United States, the second beast of Revelation 13:11-16.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].

"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington

