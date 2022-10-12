PEDO PRES - Choices of 2020 Presidential Election - Each is a Pedophile - Steven D Kelley

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This is a video called, "Pedo Pres", by Steven D Kelley, from 2020 before the election.
"If you don't listen, you don't learn" - Steven D Kelley.
This is Cynthia and this is Steven's back-up video channel on Brighteon. Steven's main channel is on YouTube, at Steven D Kelley - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIPPb0DJE21SbwSOcSsyKtA and older videos of shows, interviews, Revolution Radio, etc. are at Steve Kelley on YT.
#OccupyTheGetty and join the Telegram group! https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
Please Like, Share, Comment and Subscribe. Look at the other hundreds of videos from Steven D Kelley.
Steven's EMAIL is: [email protected] use this to get the book, get healing, or learn about becoming a Jedi. Use this for correspondence, no PayPal.
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PayPal: [email protected].
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You can listen to Steven D Kelley, on TruthCatRadio.com, LIVE, every Thursday Night, at 9:00 pm ET, 6:00 pm PC.
Thanks for listening to Steven and taking a stand, by joining his Telegram.
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