🔴 RonPaulLibertyReport is live now: Who Owns The Fed? Are They To Blame For 40 Million Unemployed?

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Who's in charge? Is The Fed responsible for 40 million unemployed? The concept of a "Deep State" may be a new one for Americans to come to grips with, but unaccountable power is as old as the hills. Liberty & sound money are the only neutralizing agents to Deep State power.